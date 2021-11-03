Macon man, convicted armed career criminal sentenced to 20 years in prison

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., two people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was planned for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — One Macon man with an extensive criminal history that centers multiple gun and drug distribution charges was sentenced earlier Nov. 2, 2021.

56-year-old Kelvin Henry was sentenced to serve 240 months of prison time paired with five years of supervised release because there is no parole option in the federal system.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tilman Self Nov. 2. Henry had previously tried and convicted by a federal jury on Aug. 10 of the following:

one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

one count possession with intent to distribute heroin

one count possession with intent to distribute Tramadol

one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

one count possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime

Court documents showed agents heard in Jan. 2019 that Henry was selling meth, heroin and other drugs for eight years from his home in Macon. On March 7, 2019 Henry’s home was searched after a search warrant was issued.

During the search, a semi-automatic pistol, cash, and more than a kilogram of drugs including of meth, heroin and Tramadol were recovered.

He has seven felon convictions, including intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Peach County.

Henry’s criminal record has qualified him as an armed career criminal.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter Leary shared more information on the repeat offender in a news release.

“Kelvin Henry is an armed career criminal who made the choice to perpetuate violence in our community each time he picked up a gun and trafficked narcotics. He is now being held accountable for his continued criminal activities… This office will do our part by bringing repeat offenders to justice.”

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis also shared a prepared statement in a news release on the importance of this sentence.

“We are grateful that a career of criminal behavior spanning over thirty years has culminated in this significant prison sentence. This sends a message that engaging in long-term malicious criminal activity has its consequences. Thanks to the investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly as a team to remove Kelvin Henry and his dangerous ways from our community for a long time to come,” said Davis.