Coronavirus impacts work of Paz Amigos

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The number of COVID-19 cases at the Stewart Detention has impacted the work of the non-profit organization Paz Amigos.

Paz Amigos is a non profit organization that helps men who are released from the Stewart Detention Center get back to their families.

Bill Harlan, a representative of the organization, says a number of things have changed for them.

He says the Greyhound Bus Station has reduced its hours which shortens the window that men can be dropped off at the station.

Harlan says the Groome Transportation Airport Shuttle has suspended their services so the detainees are taken right to Atlanta rather than Columbus.

“And then of course the main thing that’s complicated our job is that a number of personnel and detainees have tested positive for the COVID virus. So what that has done is that its forced many of our volunteers including me to suspend all activities coming into direct contact with those men who are released,” Harlan says.

Fortunately, there are “younger, healthier volunteers” that can continue to help do the job.

On April 10th, News 3 reported that seven employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Then on April 20th, there were 23 reported cases among the employees. As of today, 43 employees have contracted the virus.

News 3 has contacted ICE to receive the number of detainees that have the virus. They have yet to get back with us.

Harlan says the organization is not only worried about the detainees but the employees who work at the Center as well.