(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Taliaferro County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.83%

— 1 month change: -1.5%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 530 (15 unemployed)

#49. Webster County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.83%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 988 (28 unemployed)

#48. Schley County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.85%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -0.4%

– Total labor force: 2,106 (60 unemployed)

#47. Lincoln County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.85%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 3,577 (102 unemployed)

#46. Wilcox County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.86%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 2,732 (78 unemployed)

#45. Talbot County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.86%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 2,794 (80 unemployed)

#44. Coffee County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.89%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 18,335 (530 unemployed)

#43. Irwin County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.90%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 3,547 (103 unemployed)

#42. Toombs County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.92%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 11,767 (344 unemployed)

#41. Dodge County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.92%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 6,975 (204 unemployed)

#40. Rockdale County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.94%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 45,465 (1,337 unemployed)

#39. Laurens County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.96%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 19,275 (570 unemployed)

#38. Stewart County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.96%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

– Total labor force: 2,565 (76 unemployed)

#37. Baldwin County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.05%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 17,527 (535 unemployed)

#36. Jefferson County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.09%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 6,996 (216 unemployed)

#35. Bibb County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.10%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 67,798 (2,100 unemployed)

#34. Elbert County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.10%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 7,716 (239 unemployed)

#33. Bleckley County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.11%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 4,605 (143 unemployed)

#32. Mitchell County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.23%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 8,124 (262 unemployed)

#31. Early County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.27%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 4,280 (140 unemployed)

#30. Quitman County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.31%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 755 (25 unemployed)

#29. Jenkins County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.33%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 3,150 (105 unemployed)

#28. Emanuel County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.34%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 8,640 (289 unemployed)

#27. Ben Hill County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.36%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 5,481 (184 unemployed)

#26. Wilkes County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.36%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 3,658 (123 unemployed)

#25. Washington County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.37%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 6,625 (223 unemployed)

#24. Meriwether County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.37%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 9,061 (305 unemployed)

#23. Macon County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.38%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

– Total labor force: 4,612 (156 unemployed)

#22. Taylor County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.46%

— 1 month change: -1.3%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 2,860 (99 unemployed)

#21. Screven County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.50%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 5,002 (175 unemployed)

#20. Muscogee County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.52%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 76,579 (2,698 unemployed)

#19. Baker County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.53%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 1,160 (41 unemployed)

#18. Sumter County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.54%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 12,013 (425 unemployed)

#17. McDuffie County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.54%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 8,497 (301 unemployed)

#16. Richmond County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.59%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 83,730 (3,007 unemployed)

#15. Chattahoochee County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.61%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 1,937 (70 unemployed)

#14. Randolph County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.64%

— 1 month change: -1.4%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 2,389 (87 unemployed)

#13. Twiggs County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.65%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 2,819 (103 unemployed)

#12. Turner County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.75%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 3,227 (121 unemployed)

#11. Dooly County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.76%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

– Total labor force: 4,704 (177 unemployed)

#10. Wheeler County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.80%

— 1 month change: -1.3%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 1,631 (62 unemployed)

#9. Dougherty County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.96%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

– Total labor force: 37,059 (1,468 unemployed)

#8. Clayton County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.11%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

– Total labor force: 141,935 (5,828 unemployed)

#7. Chattooga County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.17%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 9,349 (390 unemployed)

#6. Crisp County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.20%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

– Total labor force: 9,260 (389 unemployed)

#5. Terrell County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.33%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 3,554 (154 unemployed)

#4. Hancock County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.36%

— 1 month change: -1.4%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

– Total labor force: 2,523 (110 unemployed)

#3. Burke County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.53%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 9,163 (415 unemployed)

#2. Telfair County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.62%

— 1 month change: -1.6%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 3,658 (169 unemployed)

#1. Clay County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.87%

— 1 month change: -1.5%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

– Total labor force: 877 (69 unemployed)

