COVID-19 deaths up to 47 in Georgia, 438 hospitalized, 1,387 confirmed cases statewide

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s positive cases of coronavirus continues to grow, with 1,387 positive cases, 438 patients hospitalized now, and 47 dead across the state.

The death toll rose from this last night’s 38 to 47 in the latest report. The numbers of positive cases broke 1,000 yesterday and continues to rise, but there are still only four cases in Columbus and 15 in the surrounding counties.

As Georgia continues reporting the number of patients currently hospitalized by COVID-19, we know that as of tonight’s latest update, there are 438 patients currently being treated in the state for coronavirus.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health has partnered with some organizations locally, testing still remains limited in the community due to a lack of testing kits. Private testing organizations have gotten their test kits separately from the DPH supply.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

For now, cases across each county are updated twice daily by the GaDPH:

CountyCases
Fulton204 
Dekalb125 
Dougherty123 
Cobb109 
Bartow82 
Gwinnett69 
Carroll50 
Cherokee36 
Clayton29 
Lee25 
Clarke21 
Henry20 
Hall19 
Douglas18 
Floyd14 
Fayette12 
Lowndes12 
Columbia10 
Coweta10 
Forsyth10 
Richmond10 
Rockdale10 
Spalding10 
Gordon
Polk
Newton
Chatham
Laurens
Troup
Bibb
Early
Houston
Oconee
Paulding
Glynn
Peach
Sumter
Tift
Mitchell
Muscogee
Pickens
Terrell
Whitfield
Baker
Bryan
Butts
Crisp
Effingham
Lamar
Lumpkin
Monroe
Worth
Baldwin
Barrow
Coffee
Colquitt
Irwin
Jasper
Madison
Miller
Seminole
Twiggs
Washington
Ben Hill
Burke
Camden
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Dawson
Decatur
Dodge
Fannin
Greene
Harris
Heard
Jackson
Jones
Liberty
Lincoln
Long
Macon
Meriwether
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Randolph
Stephens
Tattnall
Taylor
Thomas
Turner
Ware
White
Wilkes
Unknown160 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories