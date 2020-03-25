COVID-19 deaths up to 47 in Georgia, 438 hospitalized, 1,387 confirmed cases statewide

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s positive cases of coronavirus continues to grow, with 1,387 positive cases, 438 patients hospitalized now, and 47 dead across the state.

The death toll rose from this last night’s 38 to 47 in the latest report. The numbers of positive cases broke 1,000 yesterday and continues to rise, but there are still only four cases in Columbus and 15 in the surrounding counties.

As Georgia continues reporting the number of patients currently hospitalized by COVID-19, we know that as of tonight’s latest update, there are 438 patients currently being treated in the state for coronavirus.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health has partnered with some organizations locally, testing still remains limited in the community due to a lack of testing kits. Private testing organizations have gotten their test kits separately from the DPH supply.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

For now, cases across each county are updated twice daily by the GaDPH: