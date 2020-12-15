 

 

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Augusta at Charlie Norwood VA

Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A vaccine for COVID-19 has arrived to a local VA hospital.

History made at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

The first box of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived.

The truck brought it through the loading dock. And the driver quickly took it inside and gave it to medical staff who were standing by.

They were ready to put it in their ultra-cold freezer. That keeps the vaccine at negative 70-degrees Celsius.

“We were picked because of our ability to maintain that cold storage and because we would be able to utilize that vaccine in such a short amount of time,” said Dr. Crystal Cha, Vaccine Coordinator at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

The hospital says shots will be in arms Wednesday morning.

Here’s video of the vaccine making its arrival at the medical facility:

