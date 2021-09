LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash overnight in the Coastal Empire Wednesday left a sweet mess on the roadway for crews to clean up.

It happened in Liberty County on I-95 near mile marker 79.

Officers say two tractor trailers were involved. One of the trucks was carrying boxes of pound cake.

The collision left boxes of pound cake strewn across the interstate.

Both drivers received only minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.