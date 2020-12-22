 

Crews recover body of missing Georgia pilot in Liberty County

Georgia

by: WSAV Staff and Lewis Levine Coastal News Service

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have recovered the body of a missing pilot whose aircraft was discovered on the eastern end of Liberty County Monday afternoon.

Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby first spotted the tail and wing of the aircraft, prompting a response from local first responders on the ground and the U.S. Coast Guard by helicopter.

The pilot was recovered near a wooded marshy area in the vicinity of Carrs Neck Creek Road just off of Islands Highway. Several members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty County Fire Services waded through the thick marsh to gain access.

According to Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes, the pilot is a resident of McIntosh County. They were reported missing by family members shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The pilot’s name has not yet been released.

  • Coast Guard deploys helicopter in Liberty County to downed aircraft (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)
  • Colonels Island in Liberty County. Fred Hardin tells News 3 he saw a Coast Guard helicopter searching the area Monday afternoon. (photo provided)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

