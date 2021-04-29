Crowds greet President Biden in Sumter County at Jimmy Carter Regional Airport

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – To mark his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden paid a visit to Sumter County in South Georgia, a place where no sitting United States President has been in years.

President Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, landed on Air Force One at Fort Benning Thursday afternoon before heading to Sumter County.

After leaving Fort Benning’s Lawson Army Airfield in Marine One, the Bidens to traveled to Jimmy Carter Regional Airport in Americus, Georgia. The Bidens were on their way to meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter, who live in Plains, Georgia.

Jimmy Carter Regional Airport is located near South Georgia Technical College, where onlookers were eager to watch the president’s motorcade as it drove through the streets. People were excited to have a sitting President of the United States visit the area.

“Anytime you get a person of that stature in our county its substantial so, it’s meaniful that our county and in the state that our county gets the recognition” said James Frey who works at South Georgia Technical College.

With a major campus roadway blocked off for security reasons around lunch time, students decided to treat themselves to pizza and pop, while they waited for President Biden.

Cody Orr was one of those students. “They were shutting down the roads so we went and got pizza before they shutdown the road so we could all have lunch out here and watch him,” said Orr. “I just think it’s a really cool experience to be able to come out here and watch him land and just to see all the planes and helicopters that are going to come in.”

In addition to students, many faculty and staff at South Georgia Technical College gathered outside the Aviation Building to take in the historic visit, with a clear view of the runway where Marine One touched down.

After meeting with the Carters in Plains, the Bidens flew in Marine One to an engagement in Atlanta.












