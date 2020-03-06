Cuthbert residents start the cleanup process after strong winds toppled trees and damaged homes

Cuthbert residents were in cleanup mode today after strong winds toppled trees and damaged homes Wednesday. Many residents in Cuthbert spent the day cleaning up the debris in their yard and hauling tree limbs to the side of the road following Wednesday’s storm.

Jonathon Scott says he was in town when the storm hit. He doesn’t live in Cuthbert, but has been in town cleaning up his brother’s home who recently passed.

“It got real dark and the wind began to blow and there was a hissing sound. And it got real still and it got quiet and it got real dark because the electricity went off. It was a really eerie feeling. I would not like to experience that again,” Scott said.

Scott says his brother’s home and his truck were damaged in the storm, just like several others in the neighborhood. Adelaide Kirk with the Red Cross says her team was able to identify 12 homes with major damage.

“As of noon today, we had connected with four of those families and we were able to provide financial assistance for them. In addition to that, they left cards to reach out to the other eight homes that had some significant damage,” Kirk said.

Kirk says her crew was out again today checking on the homeowners and trying to get in contact with the other eight. They are also providing tarps for residents to use on damaged roofs.

Kirk says if there’s anyone in the Randolph county area that may need assistance after yesterday’s storm to contact them at 1-800-REDCROSS.