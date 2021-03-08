 

 

Deadline day arrives for Georgia legislation still in doubt

Georgia
Georgia State Sen. David Lucas (D-Macon) listens to debate on Senate Bill 241, which changes Georgia’s voting laws, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are facing a key deadline as the hours dwindle on Monday.

It’s crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber.

Some key proposals have already moved forward, like restrictive voting and elections bills.

The Senate passed additional restrictive voting and elections proposals on Monday.

Also passing Monday was a bill to overturn Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.

Measures that have failed include an effort to impose new criminal penalties on some protests.

This is the first year of a two-year term, so measures that don’t advance this year could still pass next year.

