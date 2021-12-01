Democrat Stacey Abrams is mounting another bid for Georgia governor, setting up likely rematch against GOP’s Brian Kemp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Abortion agenda protestors gathered at the United States Post Office and Courthouse in Downtown Columbus on Dec. 1, 2021. The decision to protest came as the Supreme Court is hearing arguments about whether Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks should be allowed to stand.

Ed Joyce is one of the organizers of the protest and a parishioner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He said the parishioners decided to protest because they want people to understand that there is a big number of people against abortions and it is a right to life.