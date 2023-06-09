GEORGIA (WRBL) – Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, released the following statement regarding the GOP Convention being held in Columbus:

“With marquee appearances by the country’s most notorious election deniers, conspiracy theorists, and anti-abortion extremists, this weekend’s Georgia GOP convention should erase any doubt for voters that MAGA extremists are firmly at the helm of the Georgia Republican Party.



“The GOP convention features extremists from the highest echelons of the party down to the grassroots – from Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kari Lake pushing election lies to local activists seeking to ban LGBTQ people from holding party leadership positions. But let’s be clear: with our Lieutenant Governor and most of Georgia’s congressional Republicans in attendance, this convention doesn’t represent the fringe of the Georgia GOP – this is the Georgia GOP of today.



“As Republicans in Columbus prepare to fight for the ultra-MAGA base with their agenda of banning abortion, slashing seniors’ benefits, and giving tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy at the expense of hardworking Georgians, they would do well to remember: Georgians rejected extremism in 2020, and we’ll do it again in 2024.”