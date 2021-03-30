Democrats dispute police report in Georgia lawmaker’s arrest

State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Allies of a Democratic lawmaker arrested last week during a protest of Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law are pushing back on a police report that compares that protest to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob in January.

Democratic Rep. Park Cannon was arrested Thursday after she said she wanted to see GOP Gov. Brian Kemp sign the legislation, which adds new restrictions on mail voting, into law.

Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly and was released from jail later that evening.

Lt. G.D. Langford said in an incident report that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was in the back of his mind during the arrest.