Democrats sue Georgia election officials over lines at polls

Georgia

by: KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Democrats are asking a federal judge to order Georgia election officials to take steps to prevent long lines at the polls on Election Day.

A lawsuit filed Thursday in Atlanta alleges that the causes of long lines that have forced Georgians to wait hours to vote during multiple elections “are directly traceable” to election officials.

The lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and three Georgia voters against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state and county election officials.

Raffensperger’s office did not immediately comment on the lawsuit Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

97° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 97° 74°

Monday

96° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 96° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 95° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories