 

Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
knife_38471

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death with his own knife by an inmate at a Georgia jail.

Another law officer was injured but later released from a hospital.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say inmate Albert Booze grabbed the knife as he was being placed on a suicide watch after saying he wanted to harm himself.

Knight had just turned 30 and leaves behind a 2-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 60°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 77° 63°

Saturday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 70° 60°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
42%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories