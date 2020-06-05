Disease expert: Police should re-think tear gas in pandemic

Demonstrators hold a placard in French reading “This regime is a coronavirus for Mali” as they protest in the capital Bamako, Mali Friday, June 5, 2020. Thousands of people demonstrated in Mali’s capital on Friday to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the release of opposition leader Soumaila Cissé, and denounce corruption, arbitrary arrests and the organisation of April’s legislative elections. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed)

ATLANTA (AP) – An Emory University infectious disease specialist says he has serious concerns that police spraying tear gas on protesters could spread the coronavirus.

Dr. Jay Varkey said Friday that mass arrests and confining people in small spaces dramatically increases the risk of infecting others with the coronavirus.

He says that tear gas and other chemical agents causes people to immediately rub their eyes, putting demonstrators at risk of being infected.

Varkey says he thinks law enforcement agencies should at least consider alternatives to tear gas and similar chemical agents during protests during the pandemic.