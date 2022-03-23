

ATLANTA (AP) – Two Georgia district attorneys are among those criticizing a bill to require cash bail before anyone charged with a felony could be released from jail.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston and Augusta-area District Attorney Jared Williams say the proposal would maroon poor people behind bars and reduce access to pretrial diversion and alternative courts.

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula is sponsoring Senate Bill 504. The Senate passed it 30-22 last week and it’s now pending in the House.

Robertson argues that cash bail would make more people appear for court and make them less likely to commit a crime while awaiting trial.

Opponents say studies show no proof of those claims.