Doug Collins concedes race for Georgia U.S Senate

BUFORD, Ga. (WRBL) -Doug Collins came into this rate touting his support of President Donald Trump.

But as results rolled in overnight, Collins conceded the race in a tweet, and offered support for fellow republican Kelly Loeffler.

An empty ballroom, this was the result of U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins campaign watch party after he lost his race to a Loeffler-Warnock runoff.

Collins decided to not come out and address the crowd, instead he conceded via Twitter shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The tweet reads: