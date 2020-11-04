Doug Collins concedes race for Georgia U.S Senate

BUFORD, Ga. (WRBL) -Doug Collins came into this rate touting his support of President Donald Trump.
But as results rolled in overnight, Collins conceded the race in a tweet, and offered support for fellow republican Kelly Loeffler.
An empty ballroom, this was the result of U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins campaign watch party after he lost his race to a Loeffler-Warnock runoff.
Collins decided to not come out and address the crowd, instead he conceded via Twitter shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
The tweet reads:
“I just called Kelly Loeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America.”