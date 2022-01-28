Downtown Plains to Light Up this weekend to shine a light on Disease Awareness

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over 100 sites around the world will light up for the third annual World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Day on Sunday Jan. 30 to bring attention to diseases worldwide, including several places in Plains, Georgia.

World NTD Day falls on Jan. 30 to raise awareness and bring attention to tropical diseases that affect marginalized communities across the world. Some of those diseases include guinea worm, lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, and many more.

A proud supporter and pioneer in ending many of those diseases worldwide is Former President Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter through the work of The Cater Center.

In a press release shared to News 3 from The Carter Center, Former President Jimmy Carter shared his commitment to fighting these diseases.

“There should be no such thing as a neglected disease, tropical or otherwise. With the resources, knowledge, and technology available to us today, there is little excuse for millions of people to continue to suffer from these preventable illnesses,” said former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The Carter Center says several landmarks in Plains will illuminate with an orange and purple glow this weekend on World NTD Day.

Those sites include the home of Jimmy and Rosalynn Cater, the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Plains High School and Museum, and Main Street in Downtown Plains.

Just down the road from Plains is Georgia Southwestern University in nearby Americus, and a statue of Rosalynn Carter will shine bright there on campus on Sunday as well.

Just a few hours north of Americus, several landmarks in Atlanta will light up this weekend, too.

Those sites include: The Carter Center, Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Emory Rollins School of Public Health, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Skyview Atlanta Ferris Wheel, and Atlanta City Hall, according to a press release from The Carter Center.

The Carter Center says the light show doesn’t stop there, confirming the illumination stretches all across the world “from the Colosseum in Rome to the Tokyo Tower to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.”

More information about World NTD Day can be found here.