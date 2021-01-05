During Georgia’s January runoff, Jon Ossoff appeals to voters to help him unseat incumbent David Perdue

Jon Ossoff has been running for a U.S. Senate seat for 484 days. On the Jan. 5 election day, the Atlanta investigative journalist sprinted to the finish line.

The Democratic Senate candidate was the center of attention on the morning of the runoff election, drawing dozens of camera crews for his only public appearance on Election Day.

It was a swarm.

A few hours later, Ossoff alone near his Grant Park home was a stark contrast.

He was comfortable for a man who is hours – maybe days – from learning his political fate.

Why is there so much interest in his challenge of U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a man more than twice the 33-year-old Ossoff’s age.

“The interest in this race across the nation speaks to the power that Georgia voters have right now to determine control of the U.S. Senate and whether or not we are going to get that economic relief, whether or not we are going health care as a human right in this country, whether we are going pass landmark civil rights and voting rights bills. Georgia voters have never had more power than they do at this moment,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff has made big plays across the state of Georgia to fight for victory in the Senate race against his Republican opponent, incumbent Sen. David Perdue, but he’s made a considerable investment in Columbus during the campaign, including at least four trips to Columbus in the two months heading into the runoff.

Ossoff has worked hard to find votes in Muscogee County. He says Columbus could be that important for the outcome as votes are counted on election night, and possibly the day after.

“It’s a dead heat. It could come down to a few thousand votes. Our internal numbers show us that Muscogee County will make the difference. Turnout in Muscogee County,” Ossoff said. “Turnout in Muscogee County is the crucial variable. So, I need you to go out to the pools if you haven’t voted yet.”

Ossoff trailed Sen. David Perdue by about 90,000 votes and that is a margin he’s look to make up.

Because of COVID, this is far from a traditional election night. Ossoff will not be holding an event for workers and supporters. He will be holed up with supporters watching as votes are counted.

Ossoff has called at Perdue at every turn. He has been vocal about how Perdue’s role supporting President Trump in the COVID response.

He has challenged the senator’s stock transactions. Perdue had fought back, claiming Ossoff’s investigative film company profited from business with China.

Just hours away from polls closing, Ossoff didn’t let up on his attacks on Perdue.

“I am really not focused on David Perdue at this point. Sen. Perdue has proven himself to be a non-factor. Too much of a coward to even to debate me in public,” Ossoff said. “I wound up debating an empty podium because Sen. Perdue doesn’t have the courage of his convictions to come out and stand up for what he believes in.”

Perdue has been in quarantine since late last week when he came in contact with someone who has the COVID virus.

We have reached out to Sen. Perdue in the closing days trying to get a Zoom interview and have been unable to do so.