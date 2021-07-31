Education Relief Fund for Georgia to open applications tomorrow

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp on Monday, May 10, 2021 signed a 2022 Georgia state budget that restores some money to K-12 education, increases some mental health funding, and pays nursing home operators more. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

Atlanta, Ga. (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp announced today $47 million will be available in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) beginning tomorrow, August 1.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA), was signed into law on December 27, 2020.

This Act provides funding to supplement the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund awarded to each state under the previous CARES Act, creating a second GEER funding stream, GEER II.

GEER II Fund is to provide local educational agencies, institutions of higher education, and other education related entities with emergency financial relief in response to COVID-19.

Governor Brian Kemp said in a press release he believes the second wave of financial relief will help re-invest in Georgia’s education system.

“This second round of GEER dollars will help us make strategic investments in our education system to empower our school leadership, support staff, teachers, and students.”

Applications will open tomorrow, August 1, 2021, and close on August 31, 2021. Funds will be available for use through September 23, 2023.