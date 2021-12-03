Eight arrested in Georgia College fraternity hazing incident

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Eight people have been arrested on various criminal charges after they were allegedly involved in a hazing incident at a fraternity at Georgia College and State University.

The Union-Recorder reports one college student was hospitalized for alcohol-related sickness in an alleged incident of hazing on Nov. 10 at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in Milledgeville.

The student has since resumed classes. Authorities say eight people have been arrested and charged with supplying alcohol to minors and one was charged with hazing.

The college says the fraternity has been suspended and that is also considering internal discipline against some students.