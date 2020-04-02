EVENING UPDATE: 1,129 Georgians hospitalized with coronavirus, 26 cases in Columbus, state deaths at 176

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp has signed an Executive Order issuing shelter at home instructions for businesses and residents of Georgia. The order, promised on April 1, is intended to curb the continuing spread of coronavirus, as case numbers in the state continue to rise.

Yesterday, Governor Kemp closed all state schools through the end of the academic year, Muscogee County School District included. They have moved to online lessons instead to preserve student learning through the end of the year.

Statewide, Georgia has 5,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 176 dead, and 1,129 hospitalized. Those numbers are up slightly form earlier this afternoon, where at noon, 1,056 were being treated for the virus and 163 had died.

As promised yesterday, Kemp signed and issued his shelter at home Executive Order. The order now supersedes local orders, even if the restrictions were similar to the statewide limits. The governor’s order does not appear to limit the number of customers in big box store locations, so long as social distancing orders are followed.

In Columbus, the number of infected patients has risen to 26, with the numbers reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health continuing to play a key role in decisions made by local leadership and on the state level.

Non-profit organization Paws Humane Society temporarily closed its doors as a result of the stay at home orders from the Governor’s Office, and will be off-limits to the public until April 13, when the order ends.

To keep its residents informed, Troup County has created a coronavirus hotline to provide answers to community questions as the virus outbreak continues. COVID-19 concerns are also affecting a number of different everyday and special occasions, including a wedding in LaGrange.

To provide more opportunities for coronavirus testing in the community, Mercy Med will hold a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley.

In the meantime, a Troup County woman who survived being infected with the coronavirus urges others to “Just stay home” and stay in isolation.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county: