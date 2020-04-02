EVENING UPDATE: 1,129 Georgians hospitalized with coronavirus, 26 cases in Columbus, state deaths at 176

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp has signed an Executive Order issuing shelter at home instructions for businesses and residents of Georgia. The order, promised on April 1, is intended to curb the continuing spread of coronavirus, as case numbers in the state continue to rise.

Yesterday, Governor Kemp closed all state schools through the end of the academic year, Muscogee County School District included. They have moved to online lessons instead to preserve student learning through the end of the year.

Statewide, Georgia has 5,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 176 dead, and 1,129 hospitalized. Those numbers are up slightly form earlier this afternoon, where at noon, 1,056 were being treated for the virus and 163 had died.

As promised yesterday, Kemp signed and issued his shelter at home Executive Order. The order now supersedes local orders, even if the restrictions were similar to the statewide limits. The governor’s order does not appear to limit the number of customers in big box store locations, so long as social distancing orders are followed.

In Columbus, the number of infected patients has risen to 26, with the numbers reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health continuing to play a key role in decisions made by local leadership and on the state level.

Non-profit organization Paws Humane Society temporarily closed its doors as a result of the stay at home orders from the Governor’s Office, and will be off-limits to the public until April 13, when the order ends.

To keep its residents informed, Troup County has created a coronavirus hotline to provide answers to community questions as the virus outbreak continues. COVID-19 concerns are also affecting a number of different everyday and special occasions, including a wedding in LaGrange.

To provide more opportunities for coronavirus testing in the community, Mercy Med will hold a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley.

In the meantime, a Troup County woman who survived being infected with the coronavirus urges others to “Just stay home” and stay in isolation.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton74723
Dougherty52130
Dekalb4098
Cobb34117
Gwinnett3038
Clayton1656
Bartow1534
Carroll1392
Henry1152
Lee1047
Cherokee944
Floyd782
Hall720
Douglas663
Rockdale572
Clarke557
Fayette554
Forsyth531
Houston495
Coweta482
Sumter483
Terrell472
Chatham443
Early421
Richmond421
Mitchell401
Newton370
Paulding350
Tift290
Colquitt282
Worth281
Columbia270
Lowndes261
Muscogee260
Bibb251
Crisp210
Glynn210
Troup211
Barrow202
Gordon201
Oconee190
Spalding171
Thomas170
Polk160
Walton150
Laurens140
Ware142
Whitfield141
Bryan111
Dawson110
Dooly110
Jackson110
Calhoun101
Decatur100
Pierce100
Butts90
Coffee90
Meriwether90
Pickens91
Burke80
Fannin80
Greene80
Baldwin71
Clay70
Liberty70
Lumpkin70
Murray70
Peach71
Bacon60
Camden60
Effingham60
Haralson60
Lamar60
Monroe60
Seminole60
Turner60
Upson60
Washington60
Catoosa50
Dodge50
Franklin50
Harris50
Irwin50
Jones50
Lincoln50
Madison51
Pulaski50
Stephens50
Toombs51
Baker41
Brooks40
Bulloch40
Mcduffie41
Miller40
Randolph40
Schley40
Warren40
Appling30
Banks30
Ben Hill30
Berrien30
Chattooga30
Hart30
White30
Chattahoochee20
Clinch20
Grady20
Habersham20
Heard21
Jasper20
Jefferson20
Macon20
Morgan20
Pike20
Putnam20
Rabun20
Screven20
Tattnall20
Taylor20
Telfair20
Twiggs20
Walker20
Wilkes20
Bleckley10
Candler10
Charlton10
Cook10
Dade10
Emanuel10
Gilmer10
Jenkins10
Johnson10
Lanier10
Long10
Mcintosh10
Oglethorpe11
Stewart10
Talbot10
Union10
Webster10
Wheeler10
Wilcox10
Wilkinson10
Unknown6654

