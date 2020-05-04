EVENING UPDATE: Georgia at 29,437 COVID-19 cases, 1243 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see the number of coronavirus cases climb as the state proceeds with reopening businesses.

The state of Georgia now has 29,437 cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the state adding 334 new cases since noon.

So far, 1,243 people have died from the virus, with 39 new deaths reported since noon.

Columbus has added one new cases of the virus since noon, the total now at 337.

Troup County is at 159 cases, adding four new cases sinc noon.

Harris County now has 59 cases of the virus.

Sumter County had added two new cases, bringing the county’s total to 391.

Peachtree Mall will be welcoming shoppers again later this week. The mall plans to reopen on Tuesday, May 5. Plans to reopen were made following Governor Kemp’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores. However, a limited number of stores will be opening at this time.

Former American Idol Winner Phillip Phillips will play an online benefit concert on May 7 to support Phoebe Health.

The Georgia State Board of Education is allocating $411 million in federal aid for COVID-19 related issues to the state’s school districts and independent charter schools. The board voted Monday to allocate 90% of the state’s total of $457 million in K-12 aid based on districts’ proportion of students in poverty, as required by federal law.

Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.