EVENING UPDATE: Georgia at 29,835 COVID-19 cases, 1,294 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s evening update, the state reports that 29,835 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 275 new cases since noon.

To date, 1,294 lives have been claimed by the virus in Georgia, with 36 new deaths since noon.

Columbus is now at 341 cases of the virus, with seven new cases since noon.

Troup County has three new cases since noon, the county now at 163 cases.

Sumter County has 392 cases of the virus, the county reporting two new cases since noon.

Harris County has added one new case since now, and is now at 60 cases of the virus.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has put extra safety measures in place as they resume in-person visits for patients. There will be a mobile waiting room in place at all primary care physician locations.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state