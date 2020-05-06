EVENING UPDATE: Georgia at 30,737 COVID-19 cases, 1,317 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 30,737 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, the state adding 175 new cases since noon.

5,785 hospitalized for treatment for the virus.

To date, 1,317 Georgian have died due to the virus, with new 12 deaths reported since noon.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 348 people who have tested positive for the virus. Another Columbus death to coronavirus has been reported according to the state, with the total now at nine.

Troup County has added three new cases of the virus since noon, the total for the county now 168 cases.

Harris County is now reporting 60 cases of the virus.

Sumter County remains at 385 cases.

Columbus’s Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has created a virtual workshop for young entrepeneurs, to go online on May 29. The “Youth Minding Their Own Business: Virtual Youth Entrepeneur Workshop” will show kids how to choose a business that fits their interests, according to the organization.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.