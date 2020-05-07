EVENING UPDATE: Georgia at 31,575 COVID-19 cases, 1,340 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s evening update, the state reports that 31,575 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 315 new cases since noon.

1,340 Georgians who have died due to the virus, with five new deaths reported since noon.

5,864 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

Columbus has added three new cases of the virus since noon, the total now 354 cases.

Troup County is at 171 cases, the county adding four new cases since noon.

Sumter County is reporting 387, adding two new cases since noon.

Harris County has one new case, the total now 61 cases.

Mayor Skip Henderson says he will be proposing a resolution to delay the SPLOST vote at the next City Council meeting as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

In Sumter County, the mobile testing site at Phoebe-Sumter has closed, a change that was epxcted as state testing sites open and the number of new patients with COVID-19 lessens.

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents announced they were working on plans for potential staff reductions as the Fiscal Year 2021 may bring budget cuts due to COVID-19 lowering state revenues.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.