EVENING UPDATE: Georgia cases of coronavirus continue to rise, now 22,491 positive cases statewide, 259 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia is still seeing the number of coronavirus cases go up across the state each day, even as the first steps to reopen businesses during the outbreak begin.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 22,491 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,322 hospitalized for treatment and 899 who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since noon, when 22,147 positive tests for coronavirus had been confirmed by the state.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 259 people, with one new case confirmed since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 348 in nearby Sumter County, and 122 in Troup County. There are still 55 confirmed cases in Harris County.
Locally, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has asked businesses to follow the guidelines for reopening set by the state in Governor Brian Kemp’s Reviving a Healthy Georgia Executive Order.
Columbus’s Wild Wing Cafe will reopen Monday as restaurants begin getting back to work for dine-in service while maintaining social distancing requirements set by Governor Kemp.
This morning, Muscogee Manor, a Columbus nursing home, says the outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the facility has continued to spread.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2500
|91
|Dekalb
|1721
|36
|Dougherty
|1465
|108
|Gwinnett
|1382
|46
|Cobb
|1368
|72
|Hall
|1022
|9
|Clayton
|629
|21
|Henry
|419
|10
|Cherokee
|367
|10
|Richmond
|353
|14
|Sumter
|348
|21
|Carroll
|320
|11
|Lee
|297
|18
|Mitchell
|288
|24
|Douglas
|276
|8
|Bartow
|273
|28
|Muscogee
|259
|4
|Bibb
|244
|5
|Forsyth
|241
|8
|Chatham
|205
|6
|Houston
|204
|13
|Upson
|193
|14
|Early
|188
|15
|Coweta
|187
|4
|Baldwin
|169
|5
|Colquitt
|165
|6
|Habersham
|165
|3
|Terrell
|165
|17
|Fayette
|158
|8
|Newton
|158
|6
|Rockdale
|158
|6
|Thomas
|157
|16
|Paulding
|156
|7
|Randolph
|152
|18
|Crisp
|149
|2
|Spalding
|144
|8
|Worth
|138
|9
|Columbia
|137
|2
|Floyd
|131
|10
|Lowndes
|129
|4
|Clarke
|127
|13
|Butts
|125
|2
|Troup
|122
|4
|Barrow
|111
|3
|Dooly
|106
|7
|Ware
|103
|8
|Coffee
|100
|4
|Tift
|98
|3
|Walton
|92
|3
|Calhoun
|84
|3
|Gordon
|75
|10
|Jackson
|75
|1
|Burke
|71
|3
|Wilcox
|68
|6
|Macon
|67
|3
|Turner
|62
|6
|Whitfield
|62
|4
|Decatur
|59
|1
|Walker
|59
|0
|Harris
|55
|2
|Stephens
|55
|1
|Oconee
|54
|0
|Appling
|53
|4
|Glynn
|52
|1
|Pierce
|52
|2
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Greene
|51
|1
|Laurens
|50
|1
|Meriwether
|49
|0
|Grady
|48
|3
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Bryan
|47
|2
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Polk
|42
|0
|Brooks
|39
|6
|Mcduffie
|39
|4
|Pike
|38
|2
|White
|38
|0
|Peach
|37
|2
|Johnson
|36
|1
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Marion
|35
|1
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Washington
|33
|1
|Gilmer
|31
|0
|Lamar
|31
|0
|Putnam
|31
|3
|Lumpkin
|29
|0
|Wilkinson
|29
|2
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|27
|2
|Union
|27
|2
|Haralson
|26
|1
|Toombs
|26
|3
|Morgan
|25
|0
|Jones
|24
|0
|Miller
|24
|0
|Dodge
|22
|0
|Murray
|22
|0
|Wilkes
|22
|0
|Ben Hill
|21
|0
|Fannin
|21
|0
|Madison
|21
|1
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Bacon
|20
|1
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Pickens
|20
|2
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Telfair
|20
|0
|Towns
|20
|0
|Baker
|19
|2
|Emanuel
|19
|0
|Monroe
|19
|1
|Banks
|18
|0
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Dade
|16
|1
|Franklin
|16
|0
|Hancock
|16
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Cook
|15
|1
|Elbert
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Jenkins
|15
|1
|Berrien
|14
|0
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Screven
|14
|1
|Taylor
|14
|2
|Chattooga
|13
|1
|Jefferson
|13
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Jeff Davis
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Heard
|9
|1
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Webster
|7
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Tattnall
|6
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|447
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|916
|10
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.