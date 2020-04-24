EVENING UPDATE: Georgia cases of coronavirus continue to rise, now 22,491 positive cases statewide, 259 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia is still seeing the number of coronavirus cases go up across the state each day, even as the first steps to reopen businesses during the outbreak begin.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 22,491 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,322 hospitalized for treatment and 899 who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since noon, when 22,147 positive tests for coronavirus had been confirmed by the state.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 259 people, with one new case confirmed since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 348 in nearby Sumter County, and 122 in Troup County. There are still 55 confirmed cases in Harris County.

Locally, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has asked businesses to follow the guidelines for reopening set by the state in Governor Brian Kemp’s Reviving a Healthy Georgia Executive Order.

Columbus’s Wild Wing Cafe will reopen Monday as restaurants begin getting back to work for dine-in service while maintaining social distancing requirements set by Governor Kemp.

This morning, Muscogee Manor, a Columbus nursing home, says the outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the facility has continued to spread.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton250091
Dekalb172136
Dougherty1465108
Gwinnett138246
Cobb136872
Hall10229
Clayton62921
Henry41910
Cherokee36710
Richmond35314
Sumter34821
Carroll32011
Lee29718
Mitchell28824
Douglas2768
Bartow27328
Muscogee2594
Bibb2445
Forsyth2418
Chatham2056
Houston20413
Upson19314
Early18815
Coweta1874
Baldwin1695
Colquitt1656
Habersham1653
Terrell16517
Fayette1588
Newton1586
Rockdale1586
Thomas15716
Paulding1567
Randolph15218
Crisp1492
Spalding1448
Worth1389
Columbia1372
Floyd13110
Lowndes1294
Clarke12713
Butts1252
Troup1224
Barrow1113
Dooly1067
Ware1038
Coffee1004
Tift983
Walton923
Calhoun843
Gordon7510
Jackson751
Burke713
Wilcox686
Macon673
Turner626
Whitfield624
Decatur591
Walker590
Harris552
Stephens551
Oconee540
Appling534
Glynn521
Pierce522
Dawson511
Greene511
Laurens501
Meriwether490
Grady483
Oglethorpe483
Bryan472
Catoosa460
Polk420
Brooks396
Mcduffie394
Pike382
White380
Peach372
Johnson361
Liberty350
Marion351
Bulloch342
Effingham341
Washington331
Gilmer310
Lamar310
Putnam313
Lumpkin290
Wilkinson292
Camden281
Seminole272
Union272
Haralson261
Toombs263
Morgan250
Jones240
Miller240
Dodge220
Murray220
Wilkes220
Ben Hill210
Fannin210
Madison211
Talbot211
Bacon201
Brantley202
Clay202
Jasper200
Pickens202
Pulaski201
Telfair200
Towns200
Baker192
Emanuel190
Monroe191
Banks180
Stewart170
Dade161
Franklin160
Hancock160
Schley161
Cook151
Elbert150
Irwin151
Jenkins151
Berrien140
Crawford140
Screven141
Taylor142
Chattooga131
Jefferson131
Warren120
Wayne110
Jeff Davis101
Lincoln100
Bleckley90
Heard91
Rabun90
Chattahoochee80
Lanier81
Atkinson70
Candler70
Charlton70
Clinch70
Twiggs70
Webster70
Hart60
Tattnall60
Echols50
Evans40
Mcintosh40
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Unknown4470
Non-Georgia Resident91610

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

