EVENING UPDATE: Georgia cases of coronavirus continue to rise, now 22,491 positive cases statewide, 259 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia is still seeing the number of coronavirus cases go up across the state each day, even as the first steps to reopen businesses during the outbreak begin.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 22,491 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,322 hospitalized for treatment and 899 who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since noon, when 22,147 positive tests for coronavirus had been confirmed by the state.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 259 people, with one new case confirmed since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 348 in nearby Sumter County, and 122 in Troup County. There are still 55 confirmed cases in Harris County.

Locally, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has asked businesses to follow the guidelines for reopening set by the state in Governor Brian Kemp’s Reviving a Healthy Georgia Executive Order.

Columbus’s Wild Wing Cafe will reopen Monday as restaurants begin getting back to work for dine-in service while maintaining social distancing requirements set by Governor Kemp.

This morning, Muscogee Manor, a Columbus nursing home, says the outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the facility has continued to spread.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2500 91 Dekalb 1721 36 Dougherty 1465 108 Gwinnett 1382 46 Cobb 1368 72 Hall 1022 9 Clayton 629 21 Henry 419 10 Cherokee 367 10 Richmond 353 14 Sumter 348 21 Carroll 320 11 Lee 297 18 Mitchell 288 24 Douglas 276 8 Bartow 273 28 Muscogee 259 4 Bibb 244 5 Forsyth 241 8 Chatham 205 6 Houston 204 13 Upson 193 14 Early 188 15 Coweta 187 4 Baldwin 169 5 Colquitt 165 6 Habersham 165 3 Terrell 165 17 Fayette 158 8 Newton 158 6 Rockdale 158 6 Thomas 157 16 Paulding 156 7 Randolph 152 18 Crisp 149 2 Spalding 144 8 Worth 138 9 Columbia 137 2 Floyd 131 10 Lowndes 129 4 Clarke 127 13 Butts 125 2 Troup 122 4 Barrow 111 3 Dooly 106 7 Ware 103 8 Coffee 100 4 Tift 98 3 Walton 92 3 Calhoun 84 3 Gordon 75 10 Jackson 75 1 Burke 71 3 Wilcox 68 6 Macon 67 3 Turner 62 6 Whitfield 62 4 Decatur 59 1 Walker 59 0 Harris 55 2 Stephens 55 1 Oconee 54 0 Appling 53 4 Glynn 52 1 Pierce 52 2 Dawson 51 1 Greene 51 1 Laurens 50 1 Meriwether 49 0 Grady 48 3 Oglethorpe 48 3 Bryan 47 2 Catoosa 46 0 Polk 42 0 Brooks 39 6 Mcduffie 39 4 Pike 38 2 White 38 0 Peach 37 2 Johnson 36 1 Liberty 35 0 Marion 35 1 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Washington 33 1 Gilmer 31 0 Lamar 31 0 Putnam 31 3 Lumpkin 29 0 Wilkinson 29 2 Camden 28 1 Seminole 27 2 Union 27 2 Haralson 26 1 Toombs 26 3 Morgan 25 0 Jones 24 0 Miller 24 0 Dodge 22 0 Murray 22 0 Wilkes 22 0 Ben Hill 21 0 Fannin 21 0 Madison 21 1 Talbot 21 1 Bacon 20 1 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Jasper 20 0 Pickens 20 2 Pulaski 20 1 Telfair 20 0 Towns 20 0 Baker 19 2 Emanuel 19 0 Monroe 19 1 Banks 18 0 Stewart 17 0 Dade 16 1 Franklin 16 0 Hancock 16 0 Schley 16 1 Cook 15 1 Elbert 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Jenkins 15 1 Berrien 14 0 Crawford 14 0 Screven 14 1 Taylor 14 2 Chattooga 13 1 Jefferson 13 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 11 0 Jeff Davis 10 1 Lincoln 10 0 Bleckley 9 0 Heard 9 1 Rabun 9 0 Chattahoochee 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Atkinson 7 0 Candler 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Webster 7 0 Hart 6 0 Tattnall 6 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 447 0 Non-Georgia Resident 916 10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.