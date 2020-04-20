EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus case numbers now at 19,399, with 229 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus continues as the number of cases climbs and state officials work on plans to reopen the state in stages, following guidance from the White House and other health officials.

As of the most recent update on COVID-19 cases by the Georgia Department of Public Health, 19,399 cases have been confirmed statewide, with 3,703 hospitalized for treatment, and 775 dead to the virus.

Those numbers have risen from the cases reported in an update earlier this afternoon, in the first of the GaDPH’s twice-daily coronavirus releases.

Locally, there are 229 cases of COVID-19 in Columbus, with 45 in Harris County, 100 in Troup County, and 332 reported in nearby Sumter County.

A new Columbus-based start-up, Califormulations, has started making hand sanitizer and donating it to local agencies, including the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department, as well as Hope Harbour, SafeHouse Ministries, and Direct Services who delivers Meals on Wheels.

As coronavirus continues to affect daily life across Georgia and in the Columbus area, a Key Elementary School fourth grade teacher received a $1,000 Donors Choose grant to purchase school supplies for local students.

In Lumpkin, Ga., 23 employees at the Stewart Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, up from the seven reported last week. WRBL requested the number of detainees at the facility who have caught the virus was requested from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but has not yet been answered.

The Dental College of Georgia is now 3D printing the nasal swabs needed to perform a coronavirus test, as the instruments needed are in short supply.

To address patient needs, Phoebe Health has opened an additional intensive care unit at their North Campus for coronavirus patients in Albany, Ga., part of Dougherty County. Dougherty currently has 1,436 patients who have tested positive for the virus.

In an address to the state, Governor Brian Kemp detailed plans to reopen the state of Georgia in stages, following the three-phase plan outlined by President Donald Trump last week.

The GaDPH’s status update page for COVID-19 numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state.