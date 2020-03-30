EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases above 3,000, 771 hospitalized, 14 in Columbus and 4 in Harris County

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see rising numbers of coronavirus patients across the state, with 3,028 who have tested positive, 771 hospitalized for treatment, and now, 100 dead from COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from noon on March 30, where 2,809 Georgians had tested positive and 87 had already died.

Governor Brian Kemp has mobilized medical support teams of the Georgia National Guard to help fight the spread of the infectious disease, with two teams already in place in Albany, Ga., where infections have already increased past 250 in Dougherty County alone.

771 patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus and are being treated across the state, 100 have died.

The death toll reported by Phoebe Putney in Albany has already reached 27, with eight patients dead even before their coronavirus test results came back. The victims had to be diagnosed postmortem.

Now, there are 14 cases confirmed in Muscogee County, with a first patient dead in Columbus as of March 29, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Harris County, north of Columbus, is seeing an increase in positive cases too. After remaining steady at only one confirmed case for a week, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that there are now four patients with COVID-19.

To try and help prepare for more patients to be treated locally, Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife Kathelen donated $1 million to Piedmont Columbus Regional to fund 36 new beds in the old Doctors Hospital building.

Aflac isn’t the only business with a large presence in Columbus that is reacting to the coronavirus. Global Payments, a company with large presence in Columbus through its subsidiary TSYS, reported this morning that its executives would forgo their bonuses and half their salaries due to the economic effect of the crisis, and the employees would see a 10 percent pay the rest of the year.

Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan has foregone his entire salary and bonuses for the rest of 2020 in addition to the paycuts of employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses locally, nationally, and globally.

Here’s the breakdown of cases, county by county:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton50315
Dekalb2943
Dougherty27818
Cobb25011
Gwinnett1782
Bartow1251
Carroll971
Cherokee691
Henry682
Clayton622
Clarke475
Lee446
Douglas431
Fayette423
Coweta372
Forsyth351
Hall340
Floyd312
Rockdale292
Houston262
Paulding260
Newton220
Lowndes211
Early201
Terrell202
Chatham192
Tift190
Glynn170
Richmond170
Sumter172
Bibb160
Mitchell160
Gordon151
Troup151
Columbia140
Muscogee140
Polk140
Spalding140
Laurens130
Oconee120
Worth121
Coffee100
Barrow92
Crisp80
Whitfield81
Bryan70
Colquitt70
Dawson70
Peach71
Seminole70
Thomas70
Butts60
Calhoun60
Decatur60
Meriwether60
Pickens61
Miller50
Upson50
Walton50
Ware50
Burke40
Camden40
Effingham40
Franklin40
Haralson40
Harris40
Liberty40
Lincoln40
Lumpkin40
Murray40
Baldwin31
Ben Hill30
Catoosa30
Chattooga30
Dooly30
Fannin30
Greene30
Irwin30
Lamar30
Madison31
Monroe30
Pulaski30
Randolph30
Stephens30
Turner30
Dodge20
Hart20
Jackson20
Jasper20
Jones20
Mcduffie20
Pierce20
Pike20
Tattnall20
Taylor20
Toombs20
Twiggs20
Warren20
Washington20
Wilkes20
Bacon10
Baker11
Banks10
Berrien10
Bleckley10
Brooks10
Bulloch10
Candler10
Charlton10
Chattahoochee10
Clay10
Clinch10
Cook10
Dade10
Gilmer10
Heard11
Jefferson10
Jenkins10
Johnson10
Long10
Macon10
Mcintosh10
Morgan10
Schley10
Talbot10
Wheeler10
White10
Unknown1140

