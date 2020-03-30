EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases above 3,000, 771 hospitalized, 14 in Columbus and 4 in Harris County

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see rising numbers of coronavirus patients across the state, with 3,028 who have tested positive, 771 hospitalized for treatment, and now, 100 dead from COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from noon on March 30, where 2,809 Georgians had tested positive and 87 had already died.

Governor Brian Kemp has mobilized medical support teams of the Georgia National Guard to help fight the spread of the infectious disease, with two teams already in place in Albany, Ga., where infections have already increased past 250 in Dougherty County alone.

771 patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus and are being treated across the state, 100 have died.

The death toll reported by Phoebe Putney in Albany has already reached 27, with eight patients dead even before their coronavirus test results came back. The victims had to be diagnosed postmortem.

Now, there are 14 cases confirmed in Muscogee County, with a first patient dead in Columbus as of March 29, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Harris County, north of Columbus, is seeing an increase in positive cases too. After remaining steady at only one confirmed case for a week, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that there are now four patients with COVID-19.

To try and help prepare for more patients to be treated locally, Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife Kathelen donated $1 million to Piedmont Columbus Regional to fund 36 new beds in the old Doctors Hospital building.

Aflac isn’t the only business with a large presence in Columbus that is reacting to the coronavirus. Global Payments, a company with large presence in Columbus through its subsidiary TSYS, reported this morning that its executives would forgo their bonuses and half their salaries due to the economic effect of the crisis, and the employees would see a 10 percent pay the rest of the year.

Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan has foregone his entire salary and bonuses for the rest of 2020 in addition to the paycuts of employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses locally, nationally, and globally.

Here’s the breakdown of cases, county by county: