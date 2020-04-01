EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases above 4,700 with more than 1,000 hospitalized, 22 cases in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state as case numbers continue to climb higher.

Now with more than 1,000 Georgians hospitalized by the infectious disease and more than 4,700 cases confirmed statewide, state officials are adjusting their strategy to reduce infections and prepare for what they say is an incoming surge.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a new Executive Order in response to COVID-19, closing state K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year.

Additionally, Kemp announced another order to be signed April 2 that will implement shelter-in-place or stay-at-home restrictions across the state, as more Georgians die to the coronavirus. The death toll is now at 154.

Earlier this afternoon, those numbers were slightly lower, at 4,638 infected and 139 dead.

Locally, 22 patients are in Columbus. To address the growing number of patients in the state, Piedmont Columbus will serve as a command center for all 11 Piedmont hospitals in Georgia. This is just one big move for the hospital system in Columbus.

Two members of the 920-strong inmate population at the Muscogee County Jail were tested for the virus. Sheriff Donna Tompkins says that one of them tested positive, but both are in medical isolation.

Last week, Piedmont Columbus Regional converted an entire floor of its Midtown Campus into a COVID-19 treatment center, restricted to serve only patients in the community who have tested positive for the virus.

Other local health care organizations are jumping into the fight as well, with Mercy Med holding a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church to allow other residents of the Chattahoochee Valley a testing opportunity.

On a more positive note, Phoebe Healthcare released numbers today showing that 91 patients had recovered from coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county: