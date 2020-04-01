EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases above 4,700 with more than 1,000 hospitalized, 22 cases in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state as case numbers continue to climb higher.

Now with more than 1,000 Georgians hospitalized by the infectious disease and more than 4,700 cases confirmed statewide, state officials are adjusting their strategy to reduce infections and prepare for what they say is an incoming surge.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a new Executive Order in response to COVID-19, closing state K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year.

Additionally, Kemp announced another order to be signed April 2 that will implement shelter-in-place or stay-at-home restrictions across the state, as more Georgians die to the coronavirus. The death toll is now at 154.

Earlier this afternoon, those numbers were slightly lower, at 4,638 infected and 139 dead.

Locally, 22 patients are in Columbus. To address the growing number of patients in the state, Piedmont Columbus will serve as a command center for all 11 Piedmont hospitals in Georgia. This is just one big move for the hospital system in Columbus.

Two members of the 920-strong inmate population at the Muscogee County Jail were tested for the virus. Sheriff Donna Tompkins says that one of them tested positive, but both are in medical isolation.

Last week, Piedmont Columbus Regional converted an entire floor of its Midtown Campus into a COVID-19 treatment center, restricted to serve only patients in the community who have tested positive for the virus.

Other local health care organizations are jumping into the fight as well, with Mercy Med holding a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church to allow other residents of the Chattahoochee Valley a testing opportunity.

On a more positive note, Phoebe Healthcare released numbers today showing that 91 patients had recovered from coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton63820
Dougherty49029
Dekalb3735
Cobb30415
Gwinnett2576
Bartow1474
Carroll1332
Clayton1285
Henry952
Lee947
Cherokee854
Hall710
Floyd702
Douglas562
Clarke547
Forsyth501
Fayette484
Rockdale472
Terrell462
Houston445
Coweta422
Richmond410
Chatham392
Mitchell391
Sumter383
Early341
Newton340
Paulding330
Tift280
Worth281
Columbia240
Lowndes241
Bibb231
Muscogee220
Colquitt211
Barrow202
Crisp190
Glynn190
Troup191
Gordon181
Oconee170
Spalding171
Polk160
Laurens140
Thomas140
Whitfield141
Walton130
Ware122
Dawson110
Calhoun101
Dooly100
Jackson100
Bryan91
Coffee90
Burke80
Butts80
Decatur80
Greene80
Baldwin71
Liberty70
Lumpkin70
Meriwether70
Peach71
Pickens71
Pierce70
Bacon60
Fannin60
Haralson60
Monroe60
Upson60
Camden50
Clay50
Effingham50
Franklin50
Irwin50
Murray50
Seminole50
Stephens50
Turner50
Baker41
Catoosa40
Jones40
Lamar40
Lincoln40
Miller40
Pulaski40
Randolph40
Schley40
Warren40
Washington40
Banks30
Ben Hill30
Chattooga30
Dodge30
Harris30
Hart30
Macon30
Madison31
Mcduffie30
Toombs30
White30
Berrien20
Brooks20
Bulloch20
Chattahoochee20
Grady20
Habersham20
Heard21
Jasper20
Jefferson20
Morgan20
Pike20
Rabun20
Screven20
Tattnall20
Taylor20
Twiggs20
Walker20
Wilkes20
Appling10
Bleckley10
Candler10
Charlton10
Clinch10
Cook10
Dade10
Emanuel10
Gilmer10
Jenkins10
Johnson10
Lanier10
Long10
Mcintosh10
Oglethorpe10
Putnam10
Stewart10
Talbot10
Union10
Webster10
Wheeler10
Wilcox10
Wilkinson10
Unknown4851

