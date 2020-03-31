EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases continue to rise, now over 4,000 statewide, 885 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to climb, with 4,117 statewide, and 885 hospitalized. 125 Georgians have died to COVID-19.

In Columbus, 19 cases have been reported, and the number of cases in neighboring counties is growing, too. That number has grown since last week, where for a while, there were less than 10 cases confirmed.

As the virus continues to spread, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has extended the Declaration of Emergency to handle COVID-19. The effort to address the virus’s effects on the state is working in different way across Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden are deploying soldiers in medical teams, expanding that effort from locations in Albany, Ga. to help at Phoebe-Putney to now help at long-term care facilities where residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Nationally, the lack of readiness is a larger problem. A study made by the University of Washington is predicting things to keep getting worse, with more than 80,000 deaths across the U.S. projected by August.

County by county, the number of Georgia patients who need treatment for coronavirus is continuing to grow: