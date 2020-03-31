EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases continue to rise, now over 4,000 statewide, 885 hospitalized

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to climb, with 4,117 statewide, and 885 hospitalized. 125 Georgians have died to COVID-19.

In Columbus, 19 cases have been reported, and the number of cases in neighboring counties is growing, too. That number has grown since last week, where for a while, there were less than 10 cases confirmed.

As the virus continues to spread, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has extended the Declaration of Emergency to handle COVID-19. The effort to address the virus’s effects on the state is working in different way across Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden are deploying soldiers in medical teams, expanding that effort from locations in Albany, Ga. to help at Phoebe-Putney to now help at long-term care facilities where residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Nationally, the lack of readiness is a larger problem. A study made by the University of Washington is predicting things to keep getting worse, with more than 80,000 deaths across the U.S. projected by August.

County by county, the number of Georgia patients who need treatment for coronavirus is continuing to grow:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton59918
Dougherty46626
Dekalb3604
Cobb28713
Gwinnett2422
Bartow1373
Carroll1231
Clayton1123
Lee907
Henry862
Cherokee783
Hall670
Clarke515
Douglas511
Floyd502
Fayette484
Forsyth471
Rockdale452
Coweta412
Richmond400
Terrell402
Sumter352
Mitchell341
Chatham322
Early321
Newton310
Paulding310
Houston303
Worth281
Columbia240
Lowndes231
Bibb200
Colquitt201
Tift200
Barrow192
Muscogee190
Troup181
Glynn170
Crisp160
Gordon161
Oconee160
Polk150
Spalding150
Laurens130
Coffee110
Dawson100
Thomas100
Ware100
Whitfield101
Calhoun90
Walton90
Burke80
Butts80
Decatur80
Dooly80
Jackson80
Bryan70
Greene70
Lumpkin70
Peach71
Pickens71
Meriwether60
Seminole60
Bacon50
Baldwin51
Clay50
Effingham50
Haralson50
Liberty50
Monroe50
Murray50
Randolph50
Upson50
Baker41
Camden40
Catoosa40
Fannin40
Franklin40
Hart40
Lincoln40
Miller40
Schley40
Stephens40
Turner40
Washington40
Banks30
Ben Hill30
Chattooga30
Harris30
Irwin30
Jones30
Lamar30
Madison31
Mcduffie30
Pierce30
Pulaski30
Toombs30
Warren30
White30
Brooks20
Bulloch20
Dodge20
Habersham20
Jasper20
Jefferson20
Macon20
Morgan20
Pike20
Rabun20
Tattnall20
Taylor20
Twiggs20
Wilkes20
Appling10
Berrien10
Bleckley10
Candler10
Charlton10
Chattahoochee10
Clinch10
Cook10
Dade10
Emanuel10
Gilmer10
Grady10
Heard11
Jenkins10
Johnson10
Long10
Mcintosh10
Oglethorpe10
Screven10
Stewart10
Talbot10
Walker10
Webster10
Wheeler10
Wilcox10
Wilkinson10
Unknown1831

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories