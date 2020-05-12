EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 34,848, with 391 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 34,848 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 213 new cases of the virus since 1 p.m.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,494 Georgians, the state reporting 33 new deaths since 1 p.m.

6,227 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 391, with six new cases added since 1 p.m.

Sumter County is now at 406, with four new cases since 1 p.m.

Troup County has added three new cases, the total now at 196 cases.

Harris County remains at 68 cases.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Troup County will reopen county-owned parks and playgrounds, and some other facilities beginning May 18. While the locations and facilities will reopen, visitors must still follow the health and safety procedures outlined by Governor Brian Kemp.

Phoebe Health is donating tens of thousands of face masks after purchasing 100,000 masks through donations to the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state