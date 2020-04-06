EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 7,558 with 1,393 hospitalized, 47 patients in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The toll of the coronavirus in Georgia continues to rise, now with nearly 300 dead across the state and more than 7,500 infected with COVID-19.

Now there are 7,558 patients with coronavirus in Georgia and 1,393 hospitalized, with those numbers continuing to rise from this afternoon’s earlier update. 294 have died to the illness since the pandemic began. Locally, 47 of the patients have been from Columbus, with 90 in nearby Sumter County.

In Columbus, two law enforcement officers have contracted the virus. Police Chief Ricky Boren confirmed this morning that a Columbus Police Department officer had tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, a reserve deputy for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office also tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed today.

Representative Calvin Smyre was added to the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force on the Community Outreach Committee to find ways to address the impact COVID-19 is having on Georgia communities.

As multiple facets of everyday life are impacted by changes due to coronavirus, Columbus State University has moved more classes online, now including Maymester and summer courses.

The U.S. Army has delayed the movement of future soldiers to different training sessions, including at Fort Benning, as a way to combat the spread of coronavirus and to limit its effects on the communities at the base and their neighbors.

Across the state, scientists continue to work on different methods of reducing the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. population, at Emory, some researchers think they may have found a possible solution for increasing the state’s testing capabilities.

Despite continuing efforts locally and statewide to flatten the curve, the death count in some areas is still climbing. Phoebe Healthcare reports that 48 patients they have treated have lost their fight to the disease since the outbreak started. 43 of those patients died at Phoebe Putney in Albany.

Augusta University researchers continue to look for ways to increase the testing capacity for coronavirus in Georgia, now receiving some funding and equipment from the Georgia COVID-19 task force to improve testing speed.

Finally, a Mercy Med testing event was a community-wide effort that included hundreds of volunteers to members of the community from Georgia and Alabama. Over four days, the non-profit tested more than 1,200 residents in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton105332
Dougherty72244
Dekalb60011
Cobb51726
Gwinnett45510
Clayton2549
Bartow18211
Henry1813
Carroll1634
Lee14813
Cherokee1415
Hall1380
Chatham1104
Douglas1055
Sumter904
Floyd893
Forsyth851
Rockdale822
Early815
Coweta762
Fayette744
Clarke728
Houston706
Terrell668
Newton652
Colquitt615
Mitchell5910
Paulding571
Richmond561
Muscogee471
Crisp460
Spalding444
Bibb421
Lowndes422
Tift420
Columbia400
Worth393
Troup362
Coffee300
Barrow293
Glynn290
Thomas280
Ware283
Dooly271
Randolph262
Gordon253
Upson250
Bryan242
Oconee240
Pierce230
Walton232
Baldwin201
Calhoun201
Polk200
Dawson181
Jackson180
Whitfield181
Butts170
Laurens170
Peach162
Camden150
Greene150
Lamar150
Meriwether150
Miller150
Turner150
Effingham141
Haralson140
Decatur130
Liberty120
Bacon100
Burke100
Fannin100
Harris100
Monroe101
Murray100
Bulloch90
Lumpkin90
Madison91
Pickens92
Pike90
Seminole90
Dodge80
Mcduffie81
Pulaski80
Stephens80
Clay71
Irwin70
Schley71
Toombs71
Appling60
Ben Hill60
Brooks60
Catoosa60
Jones60
Morgan60
Washington60
Baker51
Johnson50
Lanier50
Lincoln50
Macon50
Talbot50
Warren50
Berrien40
Chattooga41
Grady40
Jasper40
Jenkins40
Telfair40
Webster40
White40
Wilkes40
Atkinson30
Brantley30
Charlton30
Clinch30
Franklin30
Hart30
Jefferson30
Putnam30
Rabun30
Stewart30
Tattnall30
Taylor31
Walker30
Wilkinson30
Banks20
Candler20
Chattahoochee20
Cook20
Elbert20
Emanuel20
Gilmer20
Habersham20
Heard21
Marion20
Mcintosh20
Screven20
Twiggs20
Wayne20
Wilcox20
Bleckley10
Crawford10
Dade11
Echols10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Oglethorpe11
Quitman10
Towns10
Treutlen10
Union10
Wheeler10
Unknown

