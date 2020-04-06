EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 7,558 with 1,393 hospitalized, 47 patients in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The toll of the coronavirus in Georgia continues to rise, now with nearly 300 dead across the state and more than 7,500 infected with COVID-19.

Now there are 7,558 patients with coronavirus in Georgia and 1,393 hospitalized, with those numbers continuing to rise from this afternoon’s earlier update. 294 have died to the illness since the pandemic began. Locally, 47 of the patients have been from Columbus, with 90 in nearby Sumter County.

In Columbus, two law enforcement officers have contracted the virus. Police Chief Ricky Boren confirmed this morning that a Columbus Police Department officer had tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, a reserve deputy for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office also tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed today.

Representative Calvin Smyre was added to the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force on the Community Outreach Committee to find ways to address the impact COVID-19 is having on Georgia communities.

As multiple facets of everyday life are impacted by changes due to coronavirus, Columbus State University has moved more classes online, now including Maymester and summer courses.

The U.S. Army has delayed the movement of future soldiers to different training sessions, including at Fort Benning, as a way to combat the spread of coronavirus and to limit its effects on the communities at the base and their neighbors.

Across the state, scientists continue to work on different methods of reducing the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. population, at Emory, some researchers think they may have found a possible solution for increasing the state’s testing capabilities.

Despite continuing efforts locally and statewide to flatten the curve, the death count in some areas is still climbing. Phoebe Healthcare reports that 48 patients they have treated have lost their fight to the disease since the outbreak started. 43 of those patients died at Phoebe Putney in Albany.

Augusta University researchers continue to look for ways to increase the testing capacity for coronavirus in Georgia, now receiving some funding and equipment from the Georgia COVID-19 task force to improve testing speed.

Finally, a Mercy Med testing event was a community-wide effort that included hundreds of volunteers to members of the community from Georgia and Alabama. Over four days, the non-profit tested more than 1,200 residents in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: