EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers confirm more than 10,000 positive cases statewide, 94 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The effort to fight coronavirus in Georgia continues to evolve, with several new statewide initiatives and Executive Orders issued by Governor Brian Kemp as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The number of cases in Georgia has no reached 10,189 positive cases, with 2,082 hospitalized and 369 Georgians dead to the disease. Those numbers are up from the count delivered at noon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, where the state hadn’t quite hit 10,000 yet.

Locally, the numbers are jumping up, with Muscogee County reporting 94 positive cases, up from 56 reported at noon. The state report also now shows a second death in the county.

In neighboring and nearby communities, Harris County shows 15 cases, while Randolph County reports 86, and nearby Sumter County has 181 positive cases so far. Troup County is currently reporting 49 patients with coronavirus.

Governor Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until May 13 and extended the current statewide shelter in place order to continue through April 30. The orders come as the coronavirus continues to spread and communities across the state continue to work on fighting back against the virus. Kemp’s orders also added restrictions on vacation rentals to take effect April 30.

State health officials addressed some concerns over the accuracy and reporting in the daily COVID-19 status updates produced by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Safety Commissioner, part of the issue is that the data is not sent to the state DPH in real time.

This reporting problem causes sometimes significant lags, such as an eight day delay on certifying a COVID-19 death in Columbus.

As the coronavirus continues to affect everyone’s day to day routines and the state is in the midst of a shutdown to flatten the curve of the virus’s spread, a Columbus State music student found a way to practice even while the Schwob School of Music is on lockdown.

The recently formed Coronavirus Response Fund, born out of a partnership between the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley awarded its first 11 grants, totaling nearly $140,000.

In Cuthbert, 42 residents of the Joe Anne Burgin Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19. A Georgia National Guard Unit was at the nursing home over the weekend to sanitize the facility.

On a more positive note, entertainment star Tyler Perry paid for all of the grocery bills at Kroger stores in Louisiana and Georgia during the designated “senior hour.” The number of stores totaled out to 73 stores, with 44 in Atlanta and 29 in his hometown of New Orleans.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton126942
Dougherty100362
Dekalb73512
Cobb60129
Gwinnett58918
Clayton29611
Hall2340
Henry2173
Lee21314
Bartow19512
Carroll1854
Sumter1815
Cherokee1576
Chatham1244
Douglas1245
Mitchell11611
Forsyth1012
Houston997
Floyd973
Early965
Terrell969
Muscogee942
Randolph863
Rockdale862
Fayette854
Colquitt825
Clarke819
Coweta812
Richmond803
Newton673
Paulding671
Worth653
Thomas582
Spalding564
Crisp540
Tift521
Bibb511
Columbia500
Lowndes491
Troup493
Barrow463
Coffee462
Ware433
Pierce391
Upson370
Calhoun352
Oconee331
Glynn320
Baldwin301
Dooly281
Laurens270
Walton272
Gordon263
Bryan252
Dawson231
Greene231
Jackson231
Butts220
Decatur220
Polk220
Turner220
Whitfield213
Burke190
Camden190
Effingham191
Peach192
Meriwether180
Mcduffie171
Washington170
Brooks161
Haralson150
Harris150
Lamar150
Stephens150
Liberty140
Bacon130
Clay131
Johnson130
Bulloch120
Monroe121
Morgan120
Murray120
Seminole120
Irwin110
Macon110
White110
Miller100
Pickens102
Pike100
Russell100
Schley101
Baker92
Dodge90
Fannin90
Lumpkin90
Madison91
Pulaski90
Catoosa80
Grady80
Habersham80
Toombs81
Wilkinson80
Appling70
Jenkins71
Jones70
Marion70
Talbot71
Warren70
Ben Hill60
Lincoln60
Rabun60
Telfair60
Brantley51
Emanuel50
Jasper50
Lanier50
Putnam50
Taylor52
Union50
Wilkes50
Atkinson40
Banks40
Berrien40
Candler40
Chattooga41
Cook40
Gilmer40
Jefferson40
Quitman40
Screven40
Stewart40
Walker40
Wayne40
Charlton30
Clinch30
Crawford30
Elbert30
Franklin30
Hart30
Heard31
Mcintosh30
Tattnall30
Webster30
Chattahoochee20
Dade21
Echols20
Oglethorpe21
Towns20
Twiggs20
Wilcox20
Bleckley10
Edgefield10
Hancock10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Tallapoosa10
Treutlen10
Wheeler10
Unknown8126

