EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers confirm more than 10,000 positive cases statewide, 94 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The effort to fight coronavirus in Georgia continues to evolve, with several new statewide initiatives and Executive Orders issued by Governor Brian Kemp as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The number of cases in Georgia has no reached 10,189 positive cases, with 2,082 hospitalized and 369 Georgians dead to the disease. Those numbers are up from the count delivered at noon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, where the state hadn’t quite hit 10,000 yet.

Locally, the numbers are jumping up, with Muscogee County reporting 94 positive cases, up from 56 reported at noon. The state report also now shows a second death in the county.

In neighboring and nearby communities, Harris County shows 15 cases, while Randolph County reports 86, and nearby Sumter County has 181 positive cases so far. Troup County is currently reporting 49 patients with coronavirus.

Governor Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until May 13 and extended the current statewide shelter in place order to continue through April 30. The orders come as the coronavirus continues to spread and communities across the state continue to work on fighting back against the virus. Kemp’s orders also added restrictions on vacation rentals to take effect April 30.

State health officials addressed some concerns over the accuracy and reporting in the daily COVID-19 status updates produced by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Safety Commissioner, part of the issue is that the data is not sent to the state DPH in real time.

This reporting problem causes sometimes significant lags, such as an eight day delay on certifying a COVID-19 death in Columbus.

As the coronavirus continues to affect everyone’s day to day routines and the state is in the midst of a shutdown to flatten the curve of the virus’s spread, a Columbus State music student found a way to practice even while the Schwob School of Music is on lockdown.

The recently formed Coronavirus Response Fund, born out of a partnership between the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley awarded its first 11 grants, totaling nearly $140,000.

In Cuthbert, 42 residents of the Joe Anne Burgin Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19. A Georgia National Guard Unit was at the nursing home over the weekend to sanitize the facility.

On a more positive note, entertainment star Tyler Perry paid for all of the grocery bills at Kroger stores in Louisiana and Georgia during the designated “senior hour.” The number of stores totaled out to 73 stores, with 44 in Atlanta and 29 in his hometown of New Orleans.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.