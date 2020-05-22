EVENING UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases now numbered at 41,482, with 509 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 41,482 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 264 new cases reported since 1 p.m.

1,808 Georgians have died due to the virus, with 23 new deaths reported since 1 p.m.

7,376 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

Columbus has ten new cases of the virus reported since 1 p.m., the total now 509 cases.

Sumter County is now at 436 cases, with two new cases reported since 1 p.m.

Troup County has added eigtht new cases, and is now at 238.

Harris County is at 79 cases of the virus.

Columbus METRA is adjusting its operating times due to COVID-19. You can find the new schedule and details online.

Vice President Mike Pence praised Georgia’s decision to quickly reopen businesses during the coronavirus outbreak during a visit to the state that included lunch with the governor at an Atlanta café that had resumed dine-in service. He said Friday that Georgia was “leading the way” in reopening and called Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership “clear and courageous and principled.”

A second allotment of remdesivir came to Georgia for 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected to arrive today in a powder form.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state