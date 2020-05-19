EVENING UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 38,855 COVID-19 cases, with 451 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,855 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 134 new cases since 1 p.m.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 1,675 Georgians, with 11 news deaths reported since 1 p.m.

7,076 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

Columbus has added seven new cases of the virus, the total now 451 cases.

Sumter County now has 421 cases, with one new case since 1 p.m.

Troup County has added five new cases, with the total for the county now 213 cases.

Harris County has 74 cases of the virus.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is one of eight Georgia hospitals to receive an allotment of remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients. The drug, in clinical trials, has shown to reduce recovery time in some patients infected with the coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.