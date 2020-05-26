EVENING UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 43,983 positive COVID-19 cases, with 568 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 43,983 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 253 new cases reported since 1 p.m.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,895 Georgians, with 24 new deaths reported since 1 p.m.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 7,640 people have been hospitalized for treatment.

Columbus remains at 568 cases of the virus.

Sumter County is now at 454 cases, with four new cases since 1 p.m.

Troup County has added four new cases, the total for the county now 268 cases.

Harris County is now at 84 cases, adding one new case since 1 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.