EVENING UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 44,638 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with 587 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 44,638 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 217 new cases reported since 1 p.m.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,933 Georgians, with 26 new deaths reported since 1 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 7,745 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

Columbus now has 587 cases, with ten new cases reported since 1 p.m.

Sumter County has added one new cases of the virus, the total for the county now 460 cases.

Troup County remains at 268 cases of the virus.

Harris County now has 88 cases, with two new cases.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state