EVENING UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 45,266 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with 593 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 45,266 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 196 new cases reported since 1 p.m.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,973 Georgians, with 11 new deaths reported since 1 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 7,829 people have been hospitalized for treatment.

Columbus now has 593 cases, with five new cases since 1 p.m.

Sumter County has added six new cases, and is now at 466 cases.

Troup County has added five new cases, and is now at 283 cases.

Harris County now has 89 cases of the virus, with one new case reported since 1 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.