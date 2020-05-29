EVENING UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 45,863 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with 602 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 45,863 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 597 new cases reported since Thursday.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1984 Georgians, with 11 new deaths reported since Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 7914 people have been hospitalized for treatment.

Columbus is now at 602 cases, with nine new cases since Thursday.

Sumter County has added ten new cases, the total for the county now 476 cases.

Troup County is now at 292, with one new case.

Harris County has two new cases, the total for the county now 91 cases.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.