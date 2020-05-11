EVENING UPDATE: Georgia hits 34k COVID-19 cases, 377 cases in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 34,002 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 75 news cases since 1 p.m.

6,036 people have been hospitalized for treatment from the virus.

The state us reporting three news deaths from the virus since 1 p.m., the total now 1,444.

Columbus now has 377 cases of the virus, with three new cases reported since 1 p.m.

Troup County is reporting three new cases of the virus, the total for the county now 190 cases.

Harris County remains at 67 cases.

Sumter County is still at 400 cases.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Starting today, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provide three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state