EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 20,166 cases of COVID-19, 818 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As Georgia continues to work to contain the coronavirus’s spread across the state, the number of positive cases continues to rise, and Governor Brian Kemp begins the process of reopening the state.

As of 7:00 p.m. EST Tuesday, Georgia has 20,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the state adding 285 new cases of the virus since noon.

Statewide, 818 people have died from the virus, with 19 new deaths reported since noon.

3,885 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

In Columbus, there are 235 cases of the virus, with one new case being reported since noon.

Troup County is at 107 cases of the virus, adding two new cases since noon.

Harris County remains at 44 cases.

Sumter County now has 334 cases, adding just one new case since earlier in the day.

A Columbus nursing home is fighting an outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak occurred inside Muscogee Manor and Rehab Center, leaving one man dead and other residents and staff infected.

The Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America has donated $500 in Boy Scouts popcorn and discount cards to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to support front-line healthcare workers and first responders as part of their Thankful Thursday campaign.

Following Governor Kemp’s latest Executive Order, some Georgia businesses will begin the reopening process, including nail salons and restaurants.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.