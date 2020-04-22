EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 21,102 cases of COVID-19, 846 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s coronavirus data shows that the numbers across the state are still rising, county by county.

As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday the state of Georgia 21,102 cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Statewide there are 362 new cases reported since noon.

Ten new deaths from the virus have been reported since noon, the total for Georgia now at 846 deaths.

Columbus has 244 cases of the virus, up from 237 at noon.

Troup County has 109 cases of the virus, adding two new cases since noon.

Harris County has added one new case since noon, the county’s total now 49.

Sumter County remains at 341 cases.

President Donald Trump says he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp’s decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen in the coming days. Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he had spoken with Kemp over the phone.

While there will be churches reopening following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement, one of the largest local church in Columbus will continue to host its services online. Cascade Hills Church Pastor Brent Purvis says services will remain online until further notice.

Acute Care Emergence in Columbus started testing for COVID-19 in early March and last week they started antibody testing. Since then, the care center has done around 500 nasal swabs and around 12,000 antibody tests.

Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia has announced that it will be extending its suspension of vehicle production due to COVID-19. The suspension will now last through Friday, May 1. The company says Vehicle production will be scheduled to resume on Monday, May 4. The initial suspension of production began on March 30. Once production resumes, KIA says preventive measures will be implemented to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.