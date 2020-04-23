EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 21,883 COVID-19 cases, 881 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, inching closer to 22,000 cases statewide.

As of 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Georgia has 21,883 cases of COVID-19 statewide, adding 371 new cases since noon.

Statewide, 881 people have died from the virus, with nine new deaths reported since noon.

Columbus now has 256 cases of the virus, adding four new cases since noon.

Troup County has eleven new cases, the total for the county now 118.

Harris County is up to 55 cases of the virus, with seven new cases since noon.

Sumter County has 344 cases, adding three new cases since noon.

Governor Brian Kemp also clarified his Executive Action to reopen Georgia following backlash from residents in the state as well as President Donald Trump.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.