EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 25,634 cases of COVID-19, 1,095 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see a rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the state, even as the state begins to reopen its economy and businesses.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the state of Georgia has a total of 25,634 COVID-19 cases, the state adding 360 new cases since noon. 1,095 people have died from the virus, with 43 new deaths since noon.

Columbus has added four new cases of the virus since noon, the total now at 294 cases.

Troup County is at 145 cases, four news cases since noon

Since noon, Harris County has added one new cases of the virus, the total now at 59.

Sumter County has 378 cases, with six new cases since noon.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.