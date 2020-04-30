EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 26,260 cases of COVID-19, 1,132 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see increasing numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.

The state of Georgia now has 26,260 cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the state adding 229 new cases of the virus since noon. 1,132 people have died from the virus, with 28 new deaths reported since noon.

5,190 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Columbus now has 303 cases of the virus, adding one new case since noon.

Troup County remains at 148 cases.

Harris County has added one new case of the virus, the total for the county now at 60.

Sumter County is at 380 cases of the virus, the county adding three new cases since noon.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending his emergency powers to June 12 and telling the elderly and medically fragile to shelter in place until then. But the governor says that he won’t keep additional restrictions on most of the state’s 10 million residents as his broader shelter-in-place order expires at midnight.

Following Governor Brian Kemp’s latest executive order renewing the Public Health State of Emergency through June 12, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has renewed the city’s restrictions through May 18.

The Columbus Health Department is adding a mobile testing location for COVID-19 at Dorothy Height Elementary on May 2 and May 3. Testing will be free of charge.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.