EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 27,492 cases of COVID-19, 1,165 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s coronavirus cases are still rising, though infections are starting to slow down and businesses have reopened across the state.

Georgia now has 27,492 cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the state adding 1,459 news cases since noon.

So far 1,165 people have died from the virus, with 58 new deaths reported since noon.

Columbus now 314 cases of COVID-19, with eight new cases reported since noon.

Troup County has added two new cases of the virus, the county now at 150 cases.

Harris County now has 61 cases of the virus.

Sumter County is at 382 cases, with one new case since noon.

Georgia lawmakers in charge of the budget are asking all state agencies to prepare for cuts of 14% due to the coronavirus pandemic, totaling nearly $4 billion. The call for reductions comes as some retail stores in Georgia began to reopen Friday, the first day after Gov. Brian Kemp lifted a statewide stay-at-home order.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.