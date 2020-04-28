EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now has 24,854 cases of COVID-19, 1,036 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases of coronavirus cases continues to increase across Georgia. The number of infected patients is still rising, now inching closer to 300 in Columbus.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the state of Georgia has a total of 24,854 cases of COVID-19, adding 303 new cases of the virus since noon. The statewide death toll from the virus is now 1036, with 16 more deaths being reported since noon.

Columbus now has 290 cases of the virus, adding two new cases since noon.

Troup County has added one new case of the virus since noon, the total for the county now at 141.

Harris County remains at 57 cases of the virus.

Sumter County still has 369 cases of the virus.

Columbus Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in domestic violence and sexual assault calls since the pandemic started. In January they received around 700 family violence calls and as outbreak continued to spread they started seeing over 800. Captain Joyce Dent Fitzpatrick says these calls range from siblings getting into fights, children being sexually or physically abused to couples getting into escalated arguments. Captain Dent-Fitzpatrick says she encourages victims to get to a safe place to make a call for help and for those on the outside.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Feeding the Valley Food Bank has seen an increase in its food supply distribution. The food bank normally distributes about a million pounds of food a month. But lately, they’ve distributed nearly 1.5 million pounds. The boxes of food generally consist of protein, grains, and fruits donated from food manufacturers.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.