EVENING UPDATE: Georgia number of coronavirus cases now over 9,000, with 54 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight back against the coronavirus’s spread across the state, county by county. Now, there are more than 9,000 cases in the state, with 1,899 hospitalized.

Statewide, 9,156 Georgians have tested positive for the coronavirus. 348 have died to the disease in the state, as of 7 p.m. today.

Those numbers are up from what the Georgia Department of Public Health was reporting this afternoon, with 8,818 positive cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,774 hospitalized as of noon.

In Columbus, 54 patients have contracted the coronavirus. In neighboring counties, the numbers are still going up.

While the state continues to report updated numbers for COVID-19 twice-daily, the numbers reported are still lagging behind more localized reporting. The number of deaths reported in the state has shown irregularities due to a time lag between coroner releases and updates to the state’s coronavirus database.

Despite continuing concerns over the coronavirus and the need for social distancing, Flat Rock Park remains open, causing some confusion for locals seeking the outdoors.

Harris County is now reporting 12 cases, while nearby Sumter County has 162 so far. Troup County reports 47 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, three residents in Troup County have died from the disease.

While many different aspects of every day life have been affected by the coronavirus, memorial services for the deceased are also seeing changes due to the spread of COVID-19. Some local funeral directors are struggling with the restrictions while caring for the families of those who have died since the outbreak started, even when they didn’t have coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The Governor’s Office has partnered with Georgia’s Attorney General and its three U.S. Attorneys to fight fraud schemes centered around taking advantage of the fear during the coronavirus pandemic in a statewide, state and federal task force.

The GaDPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: