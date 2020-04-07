EVENING UPDATE: Georgia number of coronavirus cases now over 9,000, with 54 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight back against the coronavirus’s spread across the state, county by county. Now, there are more than 9,000 cases in the state, with 1,899 hospitalized.

Statewide, 9,156 Georgians have tested positive for the coronavirus. 348 have died to the disease in the state, as of 7 p.m. today.

Those numbers are up from what the Georgia Department of Public Health was reporting this afternoon, with 8,818 positive cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,774 hospitalized as of noon.

In Columbus, 54 patients have contracted the coronavirus. In neighboring counties, the numbers are still going up.

While the state continues to report updated numbers for COVID-19 twice-daily, the numbers reported are still lagging behind more localized reporting. The number of deaths reported in the state has shown irregularities due to a time lag between coroner releases and updates to the state’s coronavirus database.

Despite continuing concerns over the coronavirus and the need for social distancing, Flat Rock Park remains open, causing some confusion for locals seeking the outdoors.

Harris County is now reporting 12 cases, while nearby Sumter County has 162 so far. Troup County reports 47 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, three residents in Troup County have died from the disease.

While many different aspects of every day life have been affected by the coronavirus, memorial services for the deceased are also seeing changes due to the spread of COVID-19. Some local funeral directors are struggling with the restrictions while caring for the families of those who have died since the outbreak started, even when they didn’t have coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The Governor’s Office has partnered with Georgia’s Attorney General and its three U.S. Attorneys to fight fraud schemes centered around taking advantage of the fear during the coronavirus pandemic in a statewide, state and federal task force.

The GaDPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton118539
Dougherty97356
Dekalb67311
Cobb56629
Gwinnett54013
Clayton27810
Hall2150
Henry2083
Lee20415
Bartow19112
Carroll1834
Sumter1626
Cherokee1476
Chatham1204
Douglas1175
Mitchell10011
Forsyth991
Early965
Floyd923
Terrell929
Rockdale862
Houston856
Randolph834
Fayette814
Coweta802
Clarke789
Richmond753
Colquitt705
Newton673
Paulding621
Worth603
Muscogee541
Spalding544
Troup473
Bibb461
Columbia460
Crisp460
Lowndes451
Tift451
Barrow423
Thomas422
Coffee412
Ware373
Oconee331
Pierce321
Calhoun311
Glynn300
Upson290
Baldwin271
Dooly271
Bryan262
Gordon253
Walton252
Laurens240
Greene231
Jackson230
Decatur210
Whitfield212
Dawson201
Meriwether200
Peach202
Polk200
Turner190
Butts180
Effingham181
Camden170
Haralson170
Mcduffie162
Burke150
Lamar150
Liberty130
Monroe131
Seminole130
Stephens130
Washington130
Clay121
Harris120
Bacon110
Miller110
Murray110
Baker102
Bulloch100
Fannin100
Macon100
Morgan100
Pickens102
Pike100
Schley101
White100
Irwin90
Lumpkin90
Madison91
Dodge80
Pulaski80
Talbot81
Toombs81
Catoosa70
Habersham70
Jenkins70
Jones70
Appling60
Ben Hill60
Brooks60
Grady60
Jasper60
Johnson60
Lincoln60
Warren60
Brantley51
Lanier50
Putnam50
Rabun50
Wilkes50
Atkinson40
Banks40
Berrien40
Candler40
Chattooga41
Cook40
Jefferson40
Marion40
Quitman40
Screven40
Stewart40
Taylor41
Telfair40
Union40
Walker40
Webster40
Charlton30
Clinch30
Emanuel30
Franklin30
Gilmer30
Hart30
Heard31
Mcintosh30
Tattnall30
Wayne30
Wilkinson30
Chattahoochee20
Elbert20
Oglethorpe21
Towns20
Twiggs20
Wilcox20
Bleckley10
Crawford10
Dade11
Echols10
Hancock10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Treutlen10
Wheeler10
Unknown4416

